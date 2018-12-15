The SorrowsFormed 1963. Disbanded 1970
The Sorrows
1963
The Sorrows Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sorrows are a rock band formed in 1963 in Coventry, Warwickshire, England by Pip Whitcher, and were part of the British beat boom of the 1960s. They were a fixture in the English mod scene and are sometimes referred to as freakbeat.
The Sorrows Tracks
Take A Heart
The Sorrows
Take A Heart
Take A Heart
Baby
The Sorrows
Baby
Baby
You Got What I Want
The Sorrows
You Got What I Want
You Got What I Want
Pink Purple Yellow & Red
The Sorrows
Pink Purple Yellow & Red
Pink Purple Yellow & Red
How Love Used To Be
The Sorrows
How Love Used To Be
How Love Used To Be
