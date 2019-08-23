Harold WheelerBorn 14 July 1943
Harold Wheeler
1943-07-14
Harold Wheeler Biography (Wikipedia)
William Harold Wheeler Jr. (born July 14, 1943), better known as Harold Wheeler, is an American orchestrator, composer, conductor, arranger, record producer, and music director. He has received numerous Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for orchestration, and won the 2003 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Orchestrations for Hairspray.
Here Comes The Sun
George Harrison
Here Comes The Sun
Here Comes The Sun
