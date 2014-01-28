Matt NathansonBorn 28 March 1973
Matt Nathanson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e28dbf43-a2d9-4651-908f-1879ad67d30e
Matt Nathanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Adam "Matt" Nathanson (born March 28, 1973) is an American singer-songwriter whose work is a blend of folk and rock and roll music. In addition to singing, he plays acoustic (sometimes a 12-string) and electric guitar, and has played both solo and with a full band. His work includes the platinum-selling song "Come On Get Higher". One of his hit songs, "Giants", was the opening music for the 2016 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas on ESPN.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matt Nathanson Tracks
Sort by
Kinks Shirt
Matt Nathanson
Kinks Shirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinks Shirt
Last played on
RUN (featuring Sugarland)
Matt Nathanson
RUN (featuring Sugarland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faster
Matt Nathanson
Faster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faster
Last played on
Falling Apart
Matt Nathanson
Falling Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Apart
Last played on
Matt Nathanson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist