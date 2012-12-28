Hy ZaretBorn 21 August 1907. Died 2 July 2007
Hy Zaret
1907-08-21
Hy Zaret Biography (Wikipedia)
Hy Zaret (born Hyman Harry Zaritsky, August 21, 1907 – July 2, 2007) was an American Tin Pan Alley lyricist and composer best known as the co-author of the 1955 hit "Unchained Melody," one of the most recorded songs of the 20th century.
Hy Zaret Tracks
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Gareth Gates
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Unchained Melody
The Righteous Brothers
Unchained Melody
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Roy Hamilton
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Unchained Melody (feat. Hy Zaret)
Unchained Melody
Al Hibbler
Unchained Melody
Unchained Melody
Todd Duncan & Hy Zaret
Unchained Melody
