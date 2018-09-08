Vincent A. JockinComposer. Born 31 May 1976
Vincent A. Jockin
1976-05-31
Vincent A. Jockin Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Alexandre Jockin (born 31 May 1976) is a French composer and musician.
Vincent A. Jockin Tracks
Moment Musical Op.26 no.4
Moment Musical Op.26 no.4
