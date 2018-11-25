Ben WebsterBorn 27 March 1909. Died 20 September 1973
Ben Webster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlkt.jpg
1909-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e28c0b26-3bdb-45dc-b4f5-f309c7c35ec4
Ben Webster Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Francis Webster (March 27, 1909 – September 20, 1973) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he is considered one of the three most important "swing tenors" along with Coleman Hawkins and Lester Young. Known affectionately as "The Brute" or "Frog", he had a tough, raspy, and brutal tone on stomps (with growls), yet on ballads he played with warmth and sentiment. He was indebted to alto saxophonist Johnny Hodges, who, he said, taught him to play his instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Webster Tracks
Sort by
Cotton Tail
Ben Webster
Cotton Tail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Cotton Tail
Last played on
Woke Up Clipped
Ben Webster
Woke Up Clipped
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Woke Up Clipped
Last played on
Honeysuckle Rose
Ben Webster
Honeysuckle Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Honeysuckle Rose
Last played on
Londonderry Air
Ben Webster
Londonderry Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Londonderry Air
Last played on
My Ideal
Ben Webster
My Ideal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
My Ideal
Last played on
How Deep is the Ocean
Ben Webster
How Deep is the Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
How Deep is the Ocean
Last played on
Stardust
Ben Webster
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Sweet Lorraine
Ben Webster
Sweet Lorraine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Sweet Lorraine
Performer
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Gerry Mulligan
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Last played on
Come Sunday
Oscar Peterson
Come Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Come Sunday
Last played on
Sunday
Ben Webster
Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Sunday
Last played on
Lover Come Back to Me
Ben Webster
Lover Come Back to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Lover Come Back to Me
Last played on
Hot Mallets
Lionel Hampton
Hot Mallets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwq.jpglink
Hot Mallets
Last played on
Cocktails For Two
Ben Webster
Cocktails For Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Cocktails For Two
Last played on
Funky Blues
Benny Carter
Funky Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Funky Blues
Last played on
It Never Entered My Mind
Ben Webster
It Never Entered My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
It Never Entered My Mind
Last played on
Used To Be Basie
Harry “Sweets” Edison
Used To Be Basie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Used To Be Basie
Last played on
Taste On The Place
Ben Webster & Harry Edison, Harry “Sweets” Edison & Ben Webster
Taste On The Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Taste On The Place
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Last played on
My One And Only Love
Ben Webster
My One And Only Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
My One And Only Love
Last played on
My One and Only Love
Ben Webster
My One and Only Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
My One and Only Love
Last played on
Prisoner Of Love
Coleman Hawkins
Prisoner Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgtc.jpglink
Prisoner Of Love
Last played on
It Never Entered My Mind
Ben Webster
It Never Entered My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
It Never Entered My Mind
Last played on
In A Mellotone
Gerry Mulligan
In A Mellotone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
In A Mellotone
Last played on
Makin' Woopee
Ben Webster
Makin' Woopee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Makin' Woopee
Last played on
That's All
Ben Webster
That's All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
That's All
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Benny Carter
Old Fashioned Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
My Romance
Ben Webster
My Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
My Romance
Last played on
In A Mellow Tone
Ben Webster
In A Mellow Tone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
In A Mellow Tone
Last played on
Maria
Ben Webster
Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Maria
Last played on
Cry Me A River
Ben Webster
Cry Me A River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Cry Me A River
Last played on
Stompy Jones
Ben Webster
Stompy Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Stompy Jones
Last played on
Randles Island
Ben Webster
Randles Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Randles Island
Last played on
Just A Riff
Ben Webster
Just A Riff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Just A Riff
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Ben Webster & Ben Webster
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Performer
Last played on
Baby It's Cold Outside
Ben Webster
Baby It's Cold Outside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Baby It's Cold Outside
Last played on
Sunday
Ben Webster
Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Sunday
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Ben Webster
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
Ben Webster
Pennies From Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies From Heaven
Performer
Last played on
Bob White
Carmen McRae
Bob White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvq5.jpglink
Bob White
Last played on
All Too Soon
Ben Webster
All Too Soon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sw2jq.jpglink
All Too Soon
Last played on
It Never Entered My Mind
Coleman Hawkins
It Never Entered My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgtc.jpglink
It Never Entered My Mind
Last played on
Raincheck
Duke Ellington
Raincheck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Raincheck
Last played on
Poutin'
Oscar Peterson
Poutin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Poutin'
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Gerry Mulligan
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Last played on
Ben Webster Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist