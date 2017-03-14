Margaret Anne Marshall OBE (born 4 January 1949) is a Scottish soprano.

Marshall was born in Stirling. Her career started in the 1970s and she has sung a wide range of classical and operatic roles. Her achievements were recognised in 1999 when she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours, and on 23 June 2009 she was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Music from the University of St Andrews.