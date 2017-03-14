Margaret MarshallScots soprano active in late 20th century. Born 4 January 1949
Margaret Marshall
1949-01-04
Margaret Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Anne Marshall OBE (born 4 January 1949) is a Scottish soprano.
Marshall was born in Stirling. Her career started in the 1970s and she has sung a wide range of classical and operatic roles. Her achievements were recognised in 1999 when she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours, and on 23 June 2009 she was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Music from the University of St Andrews.
Margaret Marshall Tracks
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
Mass in D minor, 'Nelson Mass'
Keith Lewis, Leipzig Radio Choir, Joseph Haydn, Margaret Marshall, Carolyn Watkinson, Robert Holl, Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden & Sir Neville Marriner
Mass in D minor, 'Nelson Mass'
Mass in D minor, 'Nelson Mass'
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
Bavarian Radio Chorus, Joseph Haydn, Magyar Rádió Szimfonikus Zenekara, Rafael Kubelík, Margaret Marshall, Vinson Cole & Gwynne Howell
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-19T11:12:11
19
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-11T11:12:11
11
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4v9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-07T11:12:11
7
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebgfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-14T11:12:11
14
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1977
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5gfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1977-07-22T11:12:11
22
Jul
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1977
Royal Albert Hall
