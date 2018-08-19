Anton CoppolaAmerican conductor and composer. Born 21 March 1917
Anton Coppola
Anton Coppola Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Francesco Coppola (born March 21, 1917) is an American opera conductor and composer. He is the uncle of film director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire, as well as the grand-uncle of Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, Gian-Carlo Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Robert Schwartzman, and is the younger brother of American composer and musician Carmine Coppola.
Anton Coppola Tracks
Chi il bel sogno di Doretta (La rondine)
Giacomo Puccini
Chi il bel sogno di Doretta (La rondine)
Chi il bel sogno di Doretta (La rondine)
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Giacomo Puccini
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
