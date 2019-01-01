Peter PlateRosenstolz. Born 1 July 1967
Peter Plate
1967-07-01
Peter Plate Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Plate (born 1 July 1967) is a German musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Between 1991 and 2012, he was the keyboardist and occasional vocalist of Rosenstolz, a German pop duo that had chart hits in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
