The Bothy BandFormed 1974. Disbanded 1979
The Bothy Band was an Irish traditional band active during the mid 1970s. It quickly gained a reputation as one of the most influential bands playing Irish traditional music. Their enthusiasm and musical virtuosity had a significant influence on the Irish traditional music movement that continued well after they disbanded in 1979.
Old Hag You have Killed Me
Old Hag You have Killed Me
The Salamanca / The Banshee / The Sailor's Bonnet
The Green Groves Of Erin / The Red Hill
Calum Sgaire
Calum Sgaire
Calum Sgaire
Calum Sgaire
The Kesh Jig
The Kesh Jig
(Medley) Music Of Glen (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
When I Was A Fair Maid (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
The Morrison Selection (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
Am Bothan A Bhiag Finnghula (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
The Maids Of Mitchelstown
Slides
Slides
FIONNGHUALA
FIONNGHUALA
CASADH AN tSUIGAN
CASADH AN tSUIGAN
The Music in the Glen / Humours of Scariff / Otter's Holt
The Butterfly
The Butterfly
Fionnoghuala (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
Fionnoghuala (Radio 1 Session, 9 Mar 1976)
THE LEITRIM FANCY/AROUND THE WORLD FOR SPORT/RIP THE CALICO/MARTIN WYNNE'S/THE ENCHANTED LADY/THE HOLY LAND
The Priest / Mary Willies / This Is My Love, Do You Like Her? - L
The Green Groves Of Erin/Flowers Of Red Hill
The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink of Water / The Flower Of The Flock / Famous Ballymote
Do You Love An Apple?
Leitrim Fancy / Round the World For Sport / Rip the Calico / Martin Wynne's /
Leitrim Fancy / Round the World for Sport / Rip the Calico
ORAN CALUM SGAIRE
ORAN CALUM SGAIRE
