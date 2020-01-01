Hooshmand AghiliIranian Singer. Born 1937
Hooshmand Aghili
1937
Hooshmand Aghili Biography (Wikipedia)
Hooshmand Aghili (Persian: هوشمند عقیلی) is a prominent Iranian singer, best known for his song Farda To Miaei (sometimes spelled Farda to Miayee). Aghili served as one of ten Honorary Judges of the 2005 contest The Search for the Star Musician of Iran, held to identify gifted amateur vocalists and musicians performing Persian traditional music and Iranian folk music. Following the death of Iranian singer Hayedeh, Aghili performed Hayedeh’s Sarab as a tribute.
