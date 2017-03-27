theaudienceFormed 1996. Disbanded 1999
theaudience
1996
theaudience Biography
Theaudience (styled as theaudience) were a Britpop group active in the 1990s. They released one album and saw three singles enter the UK Singles Chart. The band's singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor became a successful solo artist after the band's disbandment.
