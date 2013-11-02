Foreign LegionUK punk band. Formed 1983
Foreign Legion
1983
Foreign Legion Biography (Wikipedia)
Foreign Legion is a punk band from South Wales.
Foreign Legion Tracks
What A Place To Be
