Afro‐diteSwedish pop group
Afro‐dite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2804a00-90b7-4b8c-bf5d-ef59db2fb549
Afro‐dite Biography (Wikipedia)
Afro-dite is a Swedish pop group made up of three pop singers. The group consists of Blossom Tainton-Lindquist, Gladys del Pilar, and Kayo Shekoni. The name is a play on words implying they are beautiful as Greek goddess Aphrodite and being black.
Afro-dite came together to sing the song "Never let it go" for the Eurovision Song Contest 2002. The song was originally meant to be sung by Alcazar but they refused. In Eurovision, Afro-dite reached 8th place. In 2007 they released a new album.[1]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Afro‐dite Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist