Afro-dite is a Swedish pop group made up of three pop singers. The group consists of Blossom Tainton-Lindquist, Gladys del Pilar, and Kayo Shekoni. The name is a play on words implying they are beautiful as Greek goddess Aphrodite and being black.

Afro-dite came together to sing the song "Never let it go" for the Eurovision Song Contest 2002. The song was originally meant to be sung by Alcazar but they refused. In Eurovision, Afro-dite reached 8th place. In 2007 they released a new album.[1]