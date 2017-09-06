Bernhard Lewkovitch (born 28 May 1927) is a Danish composer, educated at the musical conservatories at Paris and København. He has worked as an organist and cantor at the Catholic St. Ansgar's Cathedral in Copenhagen.

His works include various pieces for instrumental ensembles, along with numerous compositions for mixed choir, e.g. Five Danish madrigals (op. 12) and Three Italian madrigals (op. 13), the latter set to poems by Torquato Tasso. Lewkovitch's style moved from modality to serialism in the 1950s, and he has also worked with avant-garde techniques.