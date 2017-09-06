Bernhard LewkovitchBorn 28 May 1927
Bernhard Lewkovitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e27ec100-ac7b-4685-a2d6-f14b291bd174
Bernhard Lewkovitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Lewkovitch (born 28 May 1927) is a Danish composer, educated at the musical conservatories at Paris and København. He has worked as an organist and cantor at the Catholic St. Ansgar's Cathedral in Copenhagen.
His works include various pieces for instrumental ensembles, along with numerous compositions for mixed choir, e.g. Five Danish madrigals (op. 12) and Three Italian madrigals (op. 13), the latter set to poems by Torquato Tasso. Lewkovitch's style moved from modality to serialism in the 1950s, and he has also worked with avant-garde techniques.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernhard Lewkovitch Tracks
Sort by
Tre madrigal di Torquato Tasso (Op.13)
Bernhard Lewkovitch
Tre madrigal di Torquato Tasso (Op.13)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tre madrigal di Torquato Tasso (Op.13)
Performer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Il Cantico delle Creature
Lewkovitch
Il Cantico delle Creature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Cantico delle Creature
Composer
Last played on
Bernhard Lewkovitch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist