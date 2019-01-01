The Ghastly Ones
The Ghastly Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nbnzt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e27e789b-bd86-49dd-baa7-7d7ee51e16df
The Ghastly Ones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ghastly Ones are a surf–garage rock band from Van Nuys, California with a late-night monster movie theme.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ghastly Ones Tracks
Sort by
The Ghastly Ones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist