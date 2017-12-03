Peter TranchellBorn 14 July 1922. Died 14 September 1993
Peter Tranchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e274af4a-61ee-4b1b-b1c8-d537a1a182f8
Peter Tranchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Andrew Tranchell (14 July 1922 – 14 September 1993) was a British composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Tranchell Tracks
Sort by
People, look east
Peter Tranchell
People, look east
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People, look east
Choir
Last played on
Peter Tranchell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist