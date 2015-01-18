Michelle MarshBorn 30 September 1982
Michelle Marsh
Michelle Marsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelle Marsh (born 30 September 1982) is an English professional singer and former glamour model, known for her appearances on Page 3 and in numerous British lads' mags.
Far From The Home I Love
