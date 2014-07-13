Jeremy SamsBorn 12 January 1957
Jeremy Sams
1957-01-12
Jeremy Sams Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Sams (born 12 January 1957, in London, England) is a British theatre director, writer, translator, orchestrator, musical director, film composer, and lyricist.
Balloon Music (Enduring Love)
