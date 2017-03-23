LatrelleUS singer Latrelle Simmons. Born 15 April 1983
Latrelle
1983-04-15
Latrelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea Latrelle Simmons (born April 15, 1981) better known simply as Latrelle and later as MzMunchie is an American singer.
Latrelle
