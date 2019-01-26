Esther PhillipsLittle Esther. Born 23 December 1935. Died 7 August 1984
Esther Phillips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cxpg.jpg
1935-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e261c42a-cbd7-4b97-8b72-218801bdc5b9
Esther Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Esther Phillips (born Esther Mae Jones; December 23, 1935 – August 7, 1984) was an American singer, best known for her R&B vocals. She was a versatile singer and also performed pop, country, jazz, blues and soul music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Esther Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Catch Me I'm Falling
Esther Phillips
Catch Me I'm Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
Esther Phillips
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Use Me
Esther Phillips
Use Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Use Me
Last played on
Native New Yorker
Esther Phillips
Native New Yorker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Native New Yorker
Last played on
Nobody But You
Esther Phillips
Nobody But You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Nobody But You
Last played on
What A Difference A Day Makes
Esther Phillips
What A Difference A Day Makes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
I've Never Found A Man (To Love Me Like You Do)
Esther Phillips
I've Never Found A Man (To Love Me Like You Do)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Let Me In Your Life
Esther Phillips
Let Me In Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Let Me In Your Life
Last played on
Into the Mystic
Esther Phillips
Into the Mystic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Into the Mystic
Last played on
Just Say Goodbye
Esther Phillips
Just Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048styl.jpglink
Just Say Goodbye
Last played on
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
Esther Phillips
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
Last played on
Aged and Mellow
Esther Phillips
Aged and Mellow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Aged and Mellow
Last played on
I'll Be There
Esther Phillips
I'll Be There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
I'll Be There
Last played on
Faraway Christmas Blues
Esther Phillips
Faraway Christmas Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Faraway Christmas Blues
Last played on
I Hope You'll Be Very Unhappy Without Me
Esther Phillips
I Hope You'll Be Very Unhappy Without Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
I Hope You'll Be Very Unhappy Without Me
Last played on
Release Me
Esther Phillips
Release Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Release Me
Last played on
Hound Dog
Esther Phillips
Hound Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Hound Dog
Last played on
One Night Affair
Esther Phillips
One Night Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
One Night Affair
Last played on
Magic's In The Air
Esther Phillips
Magic's In The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Magic's In The Air
Last played on
Our Day Will Come
Esther Phillips
Our Day Will Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Our Day Will Come
Last played on
Crazy Love
Esther Phillips
Crazy Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Crazy Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Esther Phillips
Esther Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist