Ernie Hines
1938
Ernie Hines Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernie Hines is an American Soul musician. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi.
Our Generation
Ernie Hines
Our Generation
Our Generation
Your Love
Ernie Hines
Your Love
Your Love
Electrified Love
Ernie Hines
Electrified Love
Electrified Love
