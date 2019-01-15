Miley Ray Stewart is the fictional main character in the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana, portrayed by Miley Cyrus. She first appeared on television in the pilot episode "Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?" on March 24, 2006, and made her final appearance on the series finale "Wherever I Go" on January 16, 2011. The character also appeared in the 2009 feature film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Miley is a normal teenage girl who, as her alter ego Hannah Montana, secretly leads a double life as a world-famous pop star.