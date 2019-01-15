Hannah Montana
Hannah Montana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e25744d3-ec9f-4bbf-8760-7bd3370906ea
Hannah Montana Biography (Wikipedia)
Miley Ray Stewart is the fictional main character in the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana, portrayed by Miley Cyrus. She first appeared on television in the pilot episode "Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?" on March 24, 2006, and made her final appearance on the series finale "Wherever I Go" on January 16, 2011. The character also appeared in the 2009 feature film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Miley is a normal teenage girl who, as her alter ego Hannah Montana, secretly leads a double life as a world-famous pop star.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hannah Montana Tracks
Sort by
Best Of Both World's
Hannah Montana
Best Of Both World's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Of Both World's
Last played on
I'll Always Remember You
Hannah Montana
I'll Always Remember You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Could Be The One
Hannah Montana
He Could Be The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hannah Montana Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist