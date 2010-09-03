Robert George "Bob" Schimmel (January 16, 1950 – September 3, 2010) was an American comedian who was known for his controversial blue comedy. While the extremely profane nature of his act limited his commercial appeal, he had a reputation as a "comic's comic" due to his relentless touring, comedy albums and frequent appearances on HBO and The Howard Stern Show. Schimmel is number 76 on the 2004 program Comedy Central Presents: 100 Greatest Stand-Ups Of All Time.