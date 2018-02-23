Kría BrekkanBorn 5 January 1982
Kría Brekkan
1982-01-05
Kría Brekkan Biography
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir (a.k.a. Kría Brekkan, born 5 January 1982) is an Icelandic vocalist and classically trained multi-instrumentalist. She is best known as a former frontwoman of múm, and later on for collaborating with former husband David Portner as Avey Tare & Kría Brekkan.
Pickup Sleepy
