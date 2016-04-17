Hedgehog PieFormed 1971. Disbanded 1978
1971
Hedgehog Pie were a British folk rock group from the north-east of England, formed in 1971. Despite frequent line-up changes, they built up a considerable regional and national following and produced three highly regarded albums. They were connected to many of the most important folk and rock bands of the region from the 1970s and have been seen as one of the most significant groups in a rediscovery and popularisation of Northumbrian roots music.
