Dave HeathBritish composer and flautist. Born 1956
Dave Heath
1956
Dave Heath Tracks
Frontier
Dave Heath
Frontier
Frontier
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
Dave Heath
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
Dave Heath
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
Coltrane
Dave Heath
Coltrane
Coltrane
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 8: Late Night With … BBC Asian Network
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-22T11:01:01
22
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 8: Late Night With … BBC Asian Network
10:15
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Music of RD Burman
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-15T11:01:01
15
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Music of RD Burman
20:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
