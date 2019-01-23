Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasuSlovak Radio Symphony Orchestra. Formed 9 September 1929
The Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Slovak: Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu), previously known as Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra and CSR Symphony Orchestra, is a symphony orchestra based in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Founded in 1929 to serve Slovak Radio, the orchestra became particularly associated with the music of Slovak composers, notably Alexander Moyzes, Eugen Suchoň and Ján Cikker.
Chief conductors of the orchestra have included Krešimir Baranović, Ľudovít Rajter, Ladislav Slovák, Václav Jiráček, Otakar Trhlík, Bystrík Režucha, Ondrej Lenárd (1977–90), Róbert Stankovský (1990–2001), Charles Olivieri-Munroe (2001–03), Oliver von Dohnanyi (2006–07), and Mario Kosik.
The orchestra has become well known abroad through its broadcasts and recordings, particularly for the Naxos Records label.
Oben am jungen Rhein - Liechtenstein National Anthem
Strauss' 'Jockey Polka'
Lyric Cantata
Symphony No 2
Violin Concerto
Funeral Music
Symphony No. 7, Op.50 iv) Finale Allegro Tempestoso
The Voice of Terror (1942) - No Time to Lose; End Titles
From 'Paris e Helena', ballet music
The Sleeping beauty suite (Op.66a)
Peter in the Meadow/The Bird/The Duck/The Cat (Peter and the Wolf Op 67)
Symphony No 2 in B minor (2nd mvt)
Saxophone Concerto ii Andante espressivo
The New Dress (From "Rebecca")
4 Lachian Dances: I. Starodavny, II. Pozhenany, III. Dymak, IV. Starodavny
Ballet music from Anacreon
'Agrippina'; overture
Symphony no.4 (D.417) in C minor 'Tragic'
Waverley - overture Op 1
Gibraltar Anthem
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
Symphony No.73 in D major 'La Chasse', H.1.73
In Nature's Realm (V prirode) - overture (Op.91)
Overture from Iphigenie en Aulide
Harold en Italie - symphony for viola and orchestra (Op.16)
Violin Concerto, Op.51
Steeplechase, polka schnell (Op 43)
Saint-Saen's 'The Fossils'
Elizabethan Serenade
Symphony no. 7 Op.50
Bizet's Pearl Fishers Duet
Die Braut von Messina - overture (Op.100)
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Maid Marian (Robin Hood Suite)
Concertino for Clarinet and Orchestra
Pizzicato (Sylvia - ballet suite)
Treasure Waltz From "Gypsy Baron"
The Seafarer
Trade Winds
Prelude - The Huntresses (Sylvia)
