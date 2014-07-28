Armand AmarBorn 1953
Armand Amar
1953
Armand Amar Biography (Wikipedia)
Armand Amar (born 1953) is a French composer, who grew up in Morocco. He won the 2010 César Award for Best Music for Le Concert (Radu Mihăileanu).
Armand Amar Tracks
Music from Fallen
Music for "Fallen" [extract]
