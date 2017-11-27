Naomi CampbellEnglish model, actor & singer. Born 22 May 1970
Naomi Campbell
1970-05-22
Naomi Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Naomi Elaine Campbell (born 22 May 1970) is a British model, actress, singer and businesswoman. Recruited at the age of 15, she established herself amongst the most recognizable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and the 1990s and was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press.
In addition to her modelling career, Campbell has embarked on other ventures, which include an R&B-pop studio album and several acting appearances in film and television, such as the modelling competition reality show The Face and its international offshoots. Campbell is also involved in charity work for various causes.
