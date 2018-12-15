Karl DenverBorn 16 December 1931. Died 21 December 1998
Karl Denver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e24bd9da-bf85-4a3b-bb24-a6ce6990b33e
Karl Denver Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Denver (16 December 1931 – 21 December 1998) was a Scottish singer, who, with his trio had a series of UK hit singles in the early 1960s. Most famous of these was a 1961 version of "Wimoweh", which showed off Denver's falsetto yodelling register. He reached the Top 20 with his first five yodel-based singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Denver Tracks
Sort by
My World Of Blue
Karl Denver
My World Of Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My World Of Blue
Wimoweh
Karl Denver
Wimoweh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wimoweh
A Little Love A Little Kiss
Karl Denver
A Little Love A Little Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Love A Little Kiss
Still
Karl Denver
Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor
Karl Denver
The Peanut Vendor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
Marcheta
Karl Denver
Marcheta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marcheta
Last played on
Can You Forgive Me
Karl Denver
Can You Forgive Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Forgive Me
Last played on
Mexicali Rose
Karl Denver
Mexicali Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mexicali Rose
Last played on
Blue Weekend
Karl Denver
Blue Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Weekend
Last played on
Dry Tears
Karl Denver
Dry Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Tears
Last played on
Never Goodbye
Karl Denver
Never Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Goodbye
Last played on
Voices of The Highlands
Karl Denver
Voices of The Highlands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voices of The Highlands
Last played on
Karl Denver Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist