Jean-Christophe KeckConductor / musicologist. Born 1964
Jean-Christophe Keck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e24a5cb9-9d9f-4fd3-9036-f24fcc3deefb
Jean-Christophe Keck Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Christophe Keck is a French musicologist and conductor, born in Briançon, in 1964. He is particularly noted as a specialist in the works of Jacques Offenbach, and is the director of the complete critical edition in progress, named after both, Offenbach Edition Keck (OEK).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Christophe Keck Tracks
Sort by
Le financier et le savetier: Scene 8 (extract)
Jacques Offenbach
Le financier et le savetier: Scene 8 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Le financier et le savetier: Scene 8 (extract)
Last played on
Back to artist