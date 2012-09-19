Eric RocheBorn 4 December 1967. Died 6 September 2005
Eric Roche
1967-12-04
Eric Roche Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Roche (December 4, 1967 – September 6, 2005) was an Irish fingerstyle guitarist.
Never Give Up
Angel
Bluette For James
