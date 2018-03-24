The SafarisFormed 1959
The Safaris
1959
The Safaris Biography (Wikipedia)
The Safaris were an American pop group of the early 1960s from Los Angeles, California.
The Safaris formed in 1959, and the following year released their debut single, "Image of a Girl". The song was a hit in the United States, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was covered by Mark Wynter the same year, this version hitting #11 in the United Kingdom.
