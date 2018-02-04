Paul KellyUS soul singer & composer. Born 19 June 1940. Died 4 October 2012
Paul Kelly
1940-06-19
Paul Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Kelly (June 19, 1940 – October 4, 2012[citation needed]) was an American singer-songwriter. He is best known for the soul songs "Stealing in the Name of the Lord", which was a major hit in 1970, and "Hooked, Hogtied & Collared". He also wrote "Personally", which has been widely covered, and was a hit for soul singer Jackie Moore and singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff and country singer Ronnie McDowell. Other songs have been covered by gospel artists, including the Mighty Clouds Of Joy and The Staple Singers.
