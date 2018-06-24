The Bryan Ferry Orchestra is a retro-jazz ensemble founded and led by Bryan Ferry. They exclusively play his work in a 1920s jazz style. Ferry formed the orchestra out of a desire to focus on the melodies of his songs, and "see how they would stand up without singing". Their album, The Jazz Age, was released on 26 November 2012 as a 10 in vinyl folio edition and on 12 in vinyl, CD and digital download, on BMG Rights Management Ferry neither plays nor sings with the orchestra; BBC reviewer Chris Roberts called it a "peculiar concept then, with Ferry now, almost Warhol-like, sagely mute to one side while collaborators silkscreen his own icons. As fascinating as it is perplexing, anything but obvious, and therefore to be applauded."