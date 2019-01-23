Michael Franti & SpearheadFormed 1994
Michael Franti & Spearhead
1994
Biography
Michael Franti (born April 21, 1967) is an American musician, poet, spoken word artist, and singer-songwriter. Michael Franti is known for having participated in many musical projects (most of them with a political and social emphasis), including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. He is the creator and lead vocalist of his current independent project, Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band that blends hip hop with a variety of other styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. He is also an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues, and he is especially an advocate for peace in the Middle East.
Of Course You Can - BBC Session 24/11/94
Just To Say I Love You
The Sound of Sunshine
Say Hey (I Love You)
Yell Fire
Oh My God
Sometimes
Positive
People In Tha Middle
I'm Alive (Life Sounds Like)
Hole In The Bucket
Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
I'm Alive (Life Sounds Like)
Positive (Edited)
Upcoming Events
7
Aug
2019
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
