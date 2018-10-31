The FauvesAustralian rock band. Formed 1988
The Fauves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e23e3bc4-0774-4bea-bc59-f79bfe293e2c
The Fauves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fauves are an Australian rock band formed in 1988. The band are known for their witty lyrics, melodic pop-rock and often satirical or evocative exploration of Australian themes.
Their album Future Spa was nominated for Best Alternative Album in the 1997 ARIA awards but lost to Spiderbait's Ivy and the Big Apples. They played at the Big Day Out in both 1993 and 1997.
In 2007 they played their 1000th Show and in 2008 they celebrated their 20th Anniversary Gig at The Espy in Melbourne.
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
The Fauves
Cafe Drummond, Aberdeen, UK
