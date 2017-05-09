Reverieme is a Scottish indie pop act from Airdrie, founded in 2005 by vocalist and guitarist Louise Connell.

In 2011, Reverieme performed at T in the Park, Wickerman and Edinburgh's The Edge Festival, receiving airplay on both BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music. During 2012/13, Reverieme has supported Gotye, Emmy the Great, Damon & Naomi, Jakob Dylan, Newton Faulkner, Roses, Kings, Castles, Adam Stafford and Butcher Boy amongst others. Back in the studio, Reverieme recorded a 7 track acoustic EP 'Or Else The Light', released in summer of 2015. Winning fans at BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 6 (including Lauren Laverne's headphone moment) and Radio X, Reverieme went back to the studio to record the album Straw Woman, working with producer Stuart Macleod, which was released in June 2016.

In 2017, Louise Connell announced that she would no longer be performing under the name Reverieme and would instead be using her own name.