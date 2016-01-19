John Sothcott
John Sothcott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e23a1d43-d4ab-44ad-81d4-0970540476a9
John Sothcott Tracks
Sort by
Pour Quoy
Tielman Susato
Pour Quoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pour Quoy
Last played on
Danse Royale
anon, St. George's Canzona & John Sothcott
Danse Royale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse Royale
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist