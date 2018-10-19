Tina Britt (born Tina Brittingham, 1938) is an American R&B singer who had two hits on the Billboard R&B chart in the 1960s.

She was born in Florida and raised in Philadelphia. She began singing gospel music in church before turning to secular rhythm and blues, and first recorded for the Eastern record label, a subsidiary of the Sue label, in 1965. Her first single, a version of "The Real Thing" written by Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpson, and Jo Armstead, but originally credited to their publisher Ed Silvers, reached #20 on the R&B chart. However, the follow-up, "Look", was less successful.

She next recorded for the Veep label, a subsidiary of United Artists Records, in 1968, releasing two singles, "Who Was That", which reached #39 on the R&B chart, and "Sookie, Sookie". Both records were produced by Juggy Murray, and Murray also produced her only album, Blue All the Way, which was issued by Minit Records in 1969. However, her only single for Minit, "Hawg For You", failed to chart, and Britt left the recording industry soon afterwards.