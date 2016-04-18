Ralph Alessi (born March 6, 1963) is a jazz trumpeter and composer who has worked with saxophonist Steve Coleman. He has also performed with Uri Caine, Ravi Coltrane, Fred Hersch and Don Byron.

Alessi is also the founder and director of the School for Improvisational Music and is on faculty at New York University and New England Conservatory. His older brother Joseph Alessi is a classical trombonist.