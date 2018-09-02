Keith & Tex
Keith & Tex Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith & Tex are the Jamaican rocksteady duo of Keith Rowe and Phillip Texas Dixon, best known for their 1967 hit "Stop That Train".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith & Tex Tracks
Stop That Train
Let Me Go Girl
Tighten Up Your Guard
Tonight
Stop That Train
Get Back Into Your World
Back Into Your World
Reggae Train
Yaba Yah
