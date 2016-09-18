The Cherry Poppin' Daddies are an American band established in Eugene, Oregon, in 1989. Formed by singer-songwriter Steve Perry and bassist Dan Schmid, the band has experienced many membership changes over the years, with only Perry, Schmid and trumpeter Dana Heitman currently remaining from the founding line-up.

The Daddies' music is primarily a mix of swing and ska, contrastingly encompassing both traditional jazz-influenced forms of the genres as well as contemporary rock and punk hybrids, characterized by a prominent horn section and Perry's often acerbic lyricism. While the band's earliest releases were mostly grounded in punk rock and funk, their subsequent studio albums have since incorporated elements from many diverse genres of popular music and Americana into their sound, including rockabilly, rhythm and blues, soul and world music.

Initially drawing both acclaim and controversy as a preeminent regional band, the Daddies gained wider recognition touring nationally within the American ska scene before ultimately breaking into the musical mainstream with their 1997 swing compilation Zoot Suit Riot. Released at the onset of the late 1990s swing revival, Zoot Suit Riot sold over two million copies in the United States while its eponymous single became a radio hit, launching the Daddies to the forefront of the neo-swing movement. By the end of the decade, however, the band's popularity declined with that of the swing revival's, and the resulting commercial failure of their follow-up album Soul Caddy led to an abrupt hiatus in 2000.