Daniel JonesBritish composer. Born 7 December 1912. Died 23 April 1993
Daniel Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1912-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e236103d-ae92-4edb-9311-d664bed71cba
Daniel Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Jenkyn Jones OBE (7 December 1912 – 23 April 1993) was a Welsh composer of classical music, who worked in Britain. He used both serial and tonal techniques. He is best known for his quartets and thirteen symphonies (some composed in his own system of 'Complex Metres') and for his song settings for Dylan Thomas's play, Under Milk Wood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Jones Tracks
Sort by
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
Malcolm Arnold
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
Last played on
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
Daniel Jones
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
Last played on
Dance Fantasy
Daniel Jones
Dance Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Dance Fantasy
Last played on
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
Malcolm Arnold
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Severn Bridge Variations for orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1959: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evpc6q
Royal Albert Hall
1959-07-27T11:05:19
27
Jul
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9jp5v
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-14T11:05:19
14
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1951: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex338g
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-31T11:05:19
31
Aug
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Daniel Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist