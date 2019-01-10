Professor Elemental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2326384-a560-4742-8e4d-298b79fc8250
Professor Elemental Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Alborough (born 1 June 1975), professionally known as Professor Elemental, is a steampunk and chap hop musical artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Professor Elemental Tracks
Sort by
Quest For The Golden Frog
Professor Elemental
Quest For The Golden Frog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quest For The Golden Frog
Last played on
Fighting Trousers
Professor Elemental
Fighting Trousers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fighting Trousers
Last played on
Professor Elemental Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist