Battalion of Saints is a hardcore punk rock band from San Diego, California that was founded in 1980. The band went through numerous lineup changes before touring the United States and Canada from 1984-1985 with George Anthony, Chris Smith, James Cooper and Joey Wrecked (Maya). Half-way through the 55-city summer 1985 tour, the road manager, Captain Scarlett(David Lloyd) replaced James Cooper on bass. The band officially broke up in 1985. Singer George Anthony re-formed the band in 1995 with Terry "Tezz" Roberts (veteran of British punk bands Discharge, Broken Bones, and U.K. Subs), and signed to Taang! Records, which reissued most of their material on the Death-R-Us CD.

In Late 1996, George Anthony formed a band of hard core San Diego DAGO misfits consisting of Jason Graham, Mike (wingnut) Clingerman and Richard .G. White. The group recorded a 7-inch of cover of Alice Cooper's "Muscle of Love" and an original song, "I don't know (Hit the Bricks)" with Taang records. They then went on to tour of most of Europe.