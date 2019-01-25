Unknown Mortal Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062dsgv.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2305342-0bde-4a2c-aed0-4b88694834de
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Unknown Mortal Orchestra is a Portland, Oregon-based New Zealand psychedelic rock band primarily composed of singer, guitarist, and songwriter Ruban Nielson, and bassist Jake Portrait. Nielson, formerly of The Mint Chicks, started the band in 2010. The band's first album was released in 2011 on Fat Possum Records; four subsequent studio albums have been released on Jagjaguwar, the most recent being IC-01 Hanoi (2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Mary Anne chats to Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfz39.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfz39.jpg2015-02-20T12:19:00.000ZMary Anne chats to Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra ahead of their performance at the 6 Music Festival 2015.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kfzhs
Mary Anne chats to Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
American Guilt
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
American Guilt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wksx5.jpglink
American Guilt
Last played on
So Good At Being In Trouble
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
So Good At Being In Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
So Good At Being In Trouble
Last played on
Hunnybee
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Hunnybee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Hunnybee
Last played on
Can't Keep Checking My Phone
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Can't Keep Checking My Phone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpq1y.jpglink
Can't Keep Checking My Phone
Last played on
Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657xnt.jpglink
Hanoi 7
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Hanoi 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Hanoi 7
Last played on
American Guilt (6 Music Session, 27 February 2018)
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
American Guilt (6 Music Session, 27 February 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
The Internet of Love (That Way)
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The Internet of Love (That Way)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Major League Chemicals
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Major League Chemicals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Major League Chemicals
Last played on
How Many Zeros
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
How Many Zeros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
How Many Zeros
Last played on
Not In Love We're Just High
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Not In Love We're Just High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Not In Love We're Just High
Last played on
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
The Free Nationals
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrxg0.jpglink
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
Last played on
First World Problem
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
First World Problem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wv552.jpglink
First World Problem
Last played on
Hanoi 1
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Hanoi 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Hanoi 1
Last played on
Hanoi 6
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Hanoi 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Hanoi 6
Last played on
Hunnybee (Baltra Remix)
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Hunnybee (Baltra Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062dshz.jpglink
Hunnybee (Baltra Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a39d2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T11:39:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zcsc3.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
15:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-22T11:39:53
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
-
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: The Musical Instrument Mission
-
“I think we might make 5 records this year, but we might not” - King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard are hard at work
-
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
-
Tame Impala - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Tame Impala - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
'Who are you, and what are you doing with my band??' - Kevin Parker of Tame Impala talks cover songs
-
Kevin Parker: Should Music Be Free?
Back to artist