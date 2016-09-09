Sean LewisProducer/engineer
Sean Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e23044be-e5a1-4ea3-9d2d-4f3cdbf43d2e
Sean Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Voi che sapete
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Voi che sapete
Performer
Lascia ch'io pianga
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga
Performer
Oh had I Jubal's Lyre
George Frideric Handel
Oh had I Jubal's Lyre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Oh had I Jubal's Lyre
Performer
Back to artist