Hassan KassaïBorn 25 September 1928. Died 14 June 2012
Hassan Kassaï
1928-09-25
Hassan Kassaï Biography
Hassan Kassai (Persian: حسن کسائی; 25 September 1928 – 14 June 2012) was a musician and player of Persian classical music. He played the ney, the traditional reed flute of Persia/Iran.
Keresh-mé, kutsh-Bagh, Hosseini, hazin
